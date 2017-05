Scores of people have been fatally injured in a gas explosion at Takoradi in the Western region.

It is unclear what caused the explosion at the Ghonco Chinese company located on the Sekondi road Tuesday morning.

According to Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Djan, the over 30 victims of the explosion have been rushed to the hospital for treatment .

Personnel of the fire service have arrived at the scene working to put out the flame.

More soon…

