Garmin Sports Watches For Millennium Marathon Raffle Winners

HE Morton (In Cap) with the winners displaying their prizes

Proud winners of the eighth special raffle draw of the Big Millennium Marathon, Mustapha Abu, a designer from Nima, Ernest Kumah, an accountant from Tema and Derrick Nii Nortey Dowuana, a Real Estate Agent from Osu, left Osu on Saturday extremely excited.

They were rewarded with expensive Garmin sports watches from Brandmania Limited. Joseph El-Aschker, brands manager, said the sports watch checks sleep pattern, counts walking and running steps and heart beat.

The Executive Director of the Millennium Marathon Sports Limited, Ambassador Ashim Morton said special prizes are at stake for the first 10,000 people to cross the finish lines in both the 5km and 21km.

Medals for participants who will excel have been ordered from abroad and are expected to land soon. HE Morton urged Ghanaians to comply with traffic rules and regulations on September 22 as the principal streets would be closed for the international event.

He announced that the 9th edition comes off at the Accra Polo Club on September 15 before the final (10th draw) at the Black Star Square on September 22 where the Nissan Kicks SUV at stake will be driven home by the lucky winner.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum