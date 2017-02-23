Gang-Raping 12-yr Old To Death; Police Begins Manhunt For Suspects

The Tamale Metropolitan Police Command is on a manhunt for some alleged gang rapists whose assault caused the death of a 12-year old girl on Wednesday, February 22. The 12-year old deceased was a class five pupil of the Tamale Bishops Roman Catholic Primary School located at Choggu.

The sad incident occurred at the deceased’s Wurishe residence near the Tamale Technical University. Her remains have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue, while police investigations are underway.

Her traumatized family relations have remained tight-lipped on the incident. Some students of Al-Wahada Islamic Primary School have called for rapid justice.

They bemoaned her death, which according to them has caused fear and panic among female pupils in the area. They thus admonished the police to fast-track their investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show earlier, the outgoing Police Public Relations Officer of the Norther Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said police are working with some evidence from the crime scene as investigations proceed, but no names have come up yet for arrests. He noted that, police collected some blood and a substance, suspected to be semen, from the crime scene. –

-Citifmonline