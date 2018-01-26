Game Boy’s Opponent Hits Town

Saucedo(2nd R) Baby Jet Promotions’ Randy Opoku Afriyie(4th L) in a pose. With them are Team Suacedo and Alex Ntiamoah, Box Office Promotions

Fernando Saucedo, opponent of Emmanuel Tagoe, known in boxing circles as ‘Game Boy’ is in the country, this writer has gathered.

The Argentine, arrived on Wednesday from his home country to challenge the Ghanaian champion in their IBO Lightweight championship fixed for tomorrow at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The visitor was originally scheduled to arrive on Tuesday evening but change in flight schedule changed the itinerary.

It is being promoted by Baby Jet Promotions and sponsored by Menzgold, Glico, Joy Industries Limited, Paradise Pac, Run Energy Drink, Jet Link, Upscale and DSTV.

Christened ‘Defend to glory’, it is Tagoe’s first defense of the World title he won last year.

Meanwhile, CEO of Baby Jet Promotions Sammy Anim Addo has said tickets ranging from 20 Cedis(Regular), 100Cedis(VIP) and VVIP(300) are available at DSTV Office, Dzorwulu, Happy Fm, Joy FM, Peace FM, Azmera Restaurant, Hot FM, Radio Gold, Zylofon Media Office, East Legon etc.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum