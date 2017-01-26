Gambia’s New President Adama Barrow To Return Home

Adama Barrow

Gambia’s new President, Adama Barrow, says he will return to the country on Thursday to assume power – days after his predecessor left.

Mr Barrow, who has been staying in neighbouring Senegal, won elections in December.

However a handover was stalled when Gambia’s president of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step aside.

He left for exile at the weekend after mediation by regional leaders and the threat of military intervention.

Mr Barrow was sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Senegal a week ago, but a public inauguration on home soil is planned soon, aides say.

Mr Barrow, 51, expects a “big, big welcome” when he arrives back in Banjul, he told the International Business Times UK.

“I think it will be the biggest in the history of our country.”

He added that he was “very excited” after the “very difficult transition”.

The president is to be accompanied by the UN envoy for West Africa, Mohamed ibn Chambas. He has said the UN will help uphold security in The Gambia.