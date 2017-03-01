Galaxy School Hosts Intercultural Festival

A section of the kids performing during the festival

The Prestigious International School in Ghana, Galaxy International School has thrilled over a thousand audiences drawn from diverse countries at a fun filled event meant to display the multifaceted cultural diversity of the respective countries, in Accra.

The event was organised under the theme ‘Embrace Diversities for a Peaceful World’.

In his welcome address, Managing Director of Galaxy International School, Yusuf Temizkan underscored the need for tolerance among the population of the world, since that was the central pillar towards world peace.

He stated, “we strongly believe in making progress in all fields of endeavour, for which reason we are all eager to ensure that such noble objectives are achieved using every human and material resources at our disposal.”

Mr. Temizkan expressed the view that “the ability to embrace each other’s culture and be able to appreciate ideological differences and accept that we are different but yet one – the same is what makes us stand out as individuals.”

The managing director emphasized on how diversity usually creates curiosity in students. He said “by being exposed to different people and cultures, individuals may want to learn more about a particular group which can give them insight into how and why things work as they do and possibly serve as a way to change them for the better.’’

The representative of the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, John M. Anang, was elated on the choice of the theme for the programme, intimating that the time was conducive for such a theme.

He indicated that there was currently a conflict in Bimbilla in the Northern Region of Ghana; xenophobic attacks in South Africa; these to him are ripple effects of intolerance, therefore to end such violence there was the need to embrace each other irrespective of gender, creed, colour or religion.

Additional feature in this year’s event was a fine art competition, with the collaboration of the National Peace Council, for students in the senior high school within the Accra metropolis to explore and share artistic talents in the art of drawing and painting to promote peace and encourage peaceful coexistence among different cultural groups. The winner of the art competition received a laptop while the first and second runners-up got a tablet and smart phone respectively.

Present at the festival were ambassadors, Members of Parliament, invited guests, students and teachers of some Senior High Schools in the country as well as parents of students of the school.

The inter cultural festival is an annual event on the school’s calendar, with the sole purpose of reminding the world of the need to accept our cultural differences and learn to live peacefully with each other.