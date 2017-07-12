Galamsey Queen Trial: ‘Learned’ Chinese Interpreter Rejected

Aisha Huang

The search for a Chinese interpreter has once again left the trial of Asian Huang, known popularly as the Chinese galamsey queen, and four other Chinese illegal miners, hanging.

An interpreter, Yun Chin York, who is a Chinese law student in Ghana brought by the court to discharge the duties of interpreting proceedings was fiercely resisted by both the prosecution and the defence.

They could not trust his objectivity. His understanding of Ghana’s legal system was deemed to be problematic for the two parties, Joy News’ Joseph Ackah Blay reported.

