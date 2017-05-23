Galamsey ‘Queen’ Bangs Fist In Anger Over Bail Ruling Adjournment

Aisha Huang

The Chinese woman accused of being deeply involved in illegal mining in Ghana has reacted angrily to a judge’s decision to adjourn ruling on her bail application.

Asia Huang banged her fists in anger and in protest over her continued stay in detention at the Nsawam prisons, Joy News’ Joseph Ackah Blay reported, Tuesday.

Huang and four other Chinese nationals were arrested for their involvement in the illegal by the Ghana Immigration Service in Kumasi but were brought to Accra for trial.

The prosecution intended to prefer charges of breach of Ghana’s mining laws against the suspects but even before the court will hear arguments on the substantive case, lawyers for the suspects filed an application for bail.

Presiding judge, Justice Ekow Baiden after hearing the bail arguments from both sides set June 2, 2017.

But this did not go down well with Aisha, who banged her fist on the seats in the courtroom and broke into tears, Joy News’ Joseph Ackah-Blay reported from the Accra High Court where the case was heard.

Lawyers for Aisha pressed for bail on grounds of ill health which they claim required urgent medical attention.

But the Attorney General’s representative insisted that whatever the problem is, the Prison Service could handle it.

They fear Aisha may interfere with investigations if she was released.

-Myjoyonline