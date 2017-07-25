Galamsey Pit Kills 2 At Konongo

Curious people at the scene of the tragedy

TWO ILLEGAL miners (galamseyers) are feared dead and one other seriously injured after a mining pit caved in on them while they were reportedly digging for gold.

The incident occurred at Patreansa, near Konongo, in the Asante Akyem Central District of the Ashanti Region at about 2:00 am on Monday.

Initial reports indicated that three illegal miners – all males – lost their lives through the tragedy, which had never happened in the area before.

But later checks at the hospitals in the area by some residents revealed that it was rather two people who lost their lives and one another sustained serious injuries.

Secret Mining

The illegal miners, whose identities were still not known as at press time, reportedly defied government’s directive that illegal mining (galamsey) should stop across the country.

They were said to have secretly moved to the site under the cover of darkness and started digging for gold.

In the course of the mining, the pit reportedly caved in and trapped them underground.

Enoch Appiah aka Bombay, an eyewitness, said two of the miners were rescued by some inhabitants, but they were looking very weak and so they were quickly rushed to the hospital where one of them was confirmed dead on arrival.

Bombay said people at the scene alleged that more bodies were still inside the pit but it was very difficult to get to them.

Similar Tragedy

It would be recalled that some illegal miners also got trapped in a mining pit in the Western Region a few weeks ago.

Like the Patreansa issue, these illegal miners also defied the government’s order and secretly dashed to the site to mine for gold when the tragedy struck.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi