Galamsey Fight Boosts Water Production – GWCL

Stanley Martey, PRO of GWCL

Government’s ongoing fight against illegal small-scale mining commonly called ‘galamsey’ has led to significant improvement in the production of potable water in the country, according to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

GWCL noted that the fight against galamsey by government and media coalition has yielded positive results in the country.

According to the management of GWCL, the water situation in the country could be enhanced if all stakeholders get involved in the fight against illegal mining.

Prior to that, GWCL bemoaned the negative effects of illegal mining on its production, as it was producing 40 percent below its national production capacity.

The company mentioned that almost all of its major treatment plants across the country had been shutdown, explaining that their production has been hit in the Eastern and Western Regions.

“Our major treatment plants have been affected in almost every region. Notable among them are Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti Region, Greater Accra, Volta. The Eastern Region is worse, Western Region is terrible and Central Region is also faced with similar challenges. So almost every major treatment plant that we have in the country is somehow being affected,” he said.

Mr. Martey further noted that some of their plants are producing below 40 percent capacity.

“Averagely in the country, we are producing about 60 percent of the capacity of our treatment plants. There are some treatment plants that are producing below 40 percent, some are around 60 percent and some are slightly above 60 percent, so I will say averagely 60 percent,” GWCL noted.

“It is not the best, it is not cost-effective, but we still have to supply water to our people so we are doing all that we can to ensure that our people have access to water. But with some of the treatment plants, it’s not cost effective at all to be treating water at this time,” he added.

Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana Water Company Limited, Stanley Martey yesterday pointed out that the company has seen great improvement in its water production and supply following a massive campaign against illegal mining.

According to him, the recent fight against illegal small-scale mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ is yielding positive results.

He noted that stakeholders must not relent in their efforts to address ‘galamsey’ to sustain the production of quality water for Ghanaians.

Head of Corporate Communications noted that the situation could further improve if the fight against galamsey is sustained.

“We’ve seen some improvement and we are happy about the campaign against ‘galamsey’ activities. I hope that it will all be sustained…If it is not sustained and the galamsey activity starts again, we are going to face the same challenge.”

He further called for the enforcement of regulations on illegal mining to protect the country’s water resources to ensure that the progress made is not reversed.

Owing the sustained fight against galemsey, water treatment plants at Kyebi, Dabuasi and Odaso, which were shutdown due to pollution, have been reopened.

Residents in aforementioned catchment areas would now enjoy potable water.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema