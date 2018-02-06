Gala Triumph, No Fluke… Wa All Stars Chief

Wa All Stars CEO, Samuel Oduro Nyarko

Wa All Stars CEO, Samuel Oduro Nyarko has attributed his side’s triumph in the just ended Gala to nothing but sheer tenacity.

And for lifting the trophy, they pocketed $5,000.

The former Ghana champions recorded a 4-2 penalty win over Premiership newcomers; Eleven Wonders after a 0-0 game to lift the ultimate in the two-day competition.

He said in a post-tourney interview that the win was a foretaste of what they intend doing when the league kicks off this weekend.

“I told the players ahead of the competition, they should show others that the preseason in Legon was no fluke.”

“If they are able to replicate what the Coach has been teaching them in the preseason for the past six weeks, they were going to win the competition, and even the Ghana Premier League,” he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, All Stars will start their 2018/19 campaign against Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum