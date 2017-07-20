GAF Screening For Shortlisted Applicants 2017/18 Scheduled For 24th- 28th July

Some Ghana Armed forces recruits during their a training session

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said all qualified recruits are reminded that the regional screening of shortlisted applicants will be conducted at all ten (10) regional centres from Monday 24th to Friday 28th July 2017.



All qualified applicants are to report to their respective selected screening centres with their Application Summary Report and Original Copies of Birth and Educational Certificates to continue with the 2017/2018 Other Ranks Recruitment Exercise on Monday 24th July 2017 at 7:30 a.m, GAF said in a statement signed by Col. Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations.



The statement said applicants’ screening centres are indicated on the Application Summary Report.



“All qualified applicants who are yet to receive SMS messages inviting them for the screening are urged to take note of the date and report to their respective selected screening centres for mentioned exercise,” it added.





-Classfmonline