GAF Inaugurates 11-Member Review Board

The board members taking an oath of office

The armed forces Regulations Review Board has been inaugurated at Burma Camp in Accra.

The 11-member board is expected to undertake the review of the laws and regulations governing the Ghana Armed Forces to help in the growth and development of the force.

At a short inaugural ceremony, Deputy Minister of Defence, Major Derrick Oduro(rtd), named Colonel. B. Amoah-Boakye (DALA) Chairman/President, Lieutenant Colonel D Mensah-Gorman, Lieutenant Colonel B Chittor, Squadron Leader LME Boakye, Lieutenant Colonel B Kwao-Adotey, Lieutenant Commander RA Renner, Major B Khemchand, Master Warrant Officer Addo Daniel, Ms Baah Dora, Ms Juliet Boabang and Flight Lieutenant LF Wilson as members of the board.

He also announced honorable VCRAC Crabbe as the lead consultant to the board and thanked him for accepting the request of the Military High Command to assist in the review.

He indicated that the inauguration of the board is in line with recommendations of the constitutional review commission chaired by Professor Emeritus Albert Kodzo Fiadjoe and some recent decisions from the law courts against the GAF to review its laws.

According to him, the laws of the Armed Forces will be synchronized with contemporary trends; to be in conformity with best practices around the world and in consonance with the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

He added that the exercise will reflect the peculiarity of the Armed Forces and rid it of certain obnoxious provisions which have outlived their usefulness.

“Some stereotyped provisions that are inimical to gender balance, rights of accused, general administration of troops in areas of finance, civilian employees, dress regulation, among other things, need to be reviewed”, he said.

Major Oduro revealed that some laws and regulations like Volume 4 part 1 of the Command and Staff Procedures (CSIP) devoted to the maintenance of military lands, monuments, and the issue of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) by troops deployed on UN Peacekeeping will also be reviewed.

He entreated the members and staff of the GAF to support the board by providing suggestions on areas that require amendments in the forms of repeal, modifications and replacements.

Speaking after the swearing in, the Chairman /President of the Board, Colonel Amoah-Boakye said the board will ensure that extensive consultations are done using devised strategic plan of work.

According to him, a women’s caucus has been put together to come out with inputs bordering on gender in general and issues concerning female members of GAF.

He announced that durbars will be organized in all Garrisons to elicit contributions from all members and staff of GAF.

He appealed to all key partners and the Military High Command to help ensure the Board is provided with the needed logistics and financial support.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey & Maame Anima Akowuah