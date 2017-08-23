Ga-Odumase To Get University

Nana Sarpong Okumankomah I

A small community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Ga-Odumase, will be the proud beneficiary of a university to be built by a 37-year-old businessman as a way of opening up the community to attract investment into the community.

The university, which would be established at Ga-Odumase, would be known as Great Emmanuel University and would be offering courses such arts, medicine, engineering and construction.

Already, a large tract of land has been acquired at Ga-Odumase for the purpose and construction has started in earnest to ensure early completion of the project.

In recognition of the laudable initiative, the chief of Ga-Odumase, Nii Acquah and his elders have accordingly installed the 37-year-old businessman, Lawrence Ohene Sarpong as the Nkosuohene (Development Chief) of Ga-Odumase with a stool name of Nana Oyeadieyie Sarpong Okumankomah I.

At a ceremony to install the new Nkosuohene of Ga-Odumase over the weekend at Ga-Odumase, which was witnessed by a large number of people, the new Nkosuohene said he was pleased to be associated with the community after his parents settled in the town 17 years ago.

According to him, it was through his efforts that electricity was extended to the community from Pokuase Amanfrom.

He said the people of the community immediately need a public place of convenience.

He therefore appealed to the Ga West Municipal Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, provide the town with KVIPs to help the people.

He also appealed to the government to provide a community day senior high school so that children in the community and its environs can have easy access to secondary education and benefit from the university, which is being established in the town.

According to him, he would set up a educational fund for the town to enable brilliant children in the area attend school from the primary level to the university level free of charge.

“We will need a community day senior high school to serve children in this community and the surrounding communities such as Abehiase, Nsakina, Obeyeyie and Amamole,” he said.

He also called on the government to construct the road to link the community to the main Amasaman-Accra road, which is in bad state and hampers free movement of people in the area to Accra.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr