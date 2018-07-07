‘Ga Mashie Chieftaincy Dispute Won’t Affect Homowo’

Kofi Dzamesi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, wanted to know in Parliament on Wednesday the steps taken by the National House of Chiefs to resolve the protracted chieftaincy dispute in Ga Mashie to ensure an incident-free Ga Homowo in Accra this year.

In answering the question, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, said there is currently no such chieftaincy dispute before the National House of Chiefs for consideration.

According to the minister, Ga Mashie comprises many quarters and falls under two traditional areas.

He said: “The areas are the Ga traditional council and the Ngleshie Alata traditional council and these traditional councils have respective roles to play in the celebration of the Ga Homowo.”

The minister explained that the constitutional provisions on chieftaincy, specifically Article 272 of the 1992 Constitution and the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759), do not either express or impliedly burden the National House of Chiefs to superintend, supervise or control the celebration of traditional festivals like Homowo.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr