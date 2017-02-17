‘Ga Mantse’ Induction Restrained

An Accra High Court (General Jurisdiction Division) has granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the induction of George Tackie Abia aka King Tackie Adama Latse II into the Ga Traditional Council as Ga Mantse.

The court, presided over by Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo, also held that the defendants-the Ga Traditional Council and Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, are also restrained from transmitting the Chieftaincy Declaration Form (CDF) to the National House of Chiefs for gazette notification.

He said in the instant case, it has been seriously canvassed that the act of the defendants to transmit the CDF for purposes of induction and gazette notification is fraudulent based on the grounds that the defendants themselves have described the installation of King Tackie Adama Latse II as “dubious and illegitimate” and the fact that the defendants are aware that there are pending suits at the Ga Traditional Council challenging the legitimacy of the said King Tackie Adama Latse II.

The judge, among others, indicated that “on the balance of convenience, I hold that the plaintiffs cannot be denied the temporary relief sought.”

The plaintiffs-Nii Dr. Tetteh Kwei II and Nii Agyemang Kese II, through their lawyers in the motion filed on January 31, 2017, stated that the defendants on November 13, 2013 under the cover letter from Nii Nsaki II’s offices recommended, endorsed and forwarded the CDF of one King Tackie Adama Latse II to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) as Ga Mantse for his name to be submitted to the National House of Chiefs for a gazette notification in the National Register of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.

On February 25, 2015 under the hand of one Mercy Asante, Registrar of the Council, the defendants submitted the CDF of King Tackie Adama Latse II to the GARHC for onward transmission to the National House of Chiefs, together with minutes of the Council meeting held on February 4, 2015 to be gazette in the National Register of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson