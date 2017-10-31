Ga Chief Convicted Over Land

Nii Kotey Quaye Susubiribi

The chief of Abehenease, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, has been remanded into custody by an Accra circuit court for fraudulently selling two plots of land at GH¢95,000 to one Duke Dugbartey.

Nii Kotey Quaye Susubiribi is alleged to have sold the plots to the complainant in November 2016, knowing very well that the land does not belong to him, and that it is the subject of a dispute in court.

He is also said to have put some other expenses on the complainant totaling GH¢74,000.

He is facing fraudulent transaction of land charge, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Maldwin Essandoh, remanded the chief into custody and adjourned the case to November 13, 2017.

The case, as narrated by Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong, is that on September 28, 2017, the complainant reported to the police that he had bought the said two plots of land from Nii Kotey with some structures on it at the cost of GH¢95,000 and was issued documents pertaining to the land.

According to him, the complainant paid an amount of GH¢65,000 and added a Mazda salon car valued at GH¢35,000.

He said a few months later, Nii Kotey confronted the complainant and told him to stop working on the land as it belonged to one Alfred Agbosu, who had taken him (Nii Kotey) to court over the ownership of the land.

The complainant then demanded a refund of his money but the chief refused to comply.

Chief Inspector Oppong told the court that police investigations revealed that the chief was aware of the dispute involving the land, and that it was registered in the name of Alfred Agbosu yet, deliberately sold it to the complainant.

He said a complaint was lodged at the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the accused was invited to assist in investigations, but refused to show up.

The chief was then served with criminal summons to appear in court.

This is not the first time Nii Kotey is appearing before a court for fraudulently selling land to unsuspecting buyers.

He was granted GH¢70,000 bail with two sureties, who are gainfully employed, on October 14, 2017, for re-selling a 1.896-acre land to another person.

The case is still in court and would be recalled on November 27, 2017

Nii Kotey Susubribi alias Nii Isaac, is alleged to have consistently threatened the lawful owners of land with death.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak