G4S Security Beefs Up Security … For Millennium Marathon

Leading security services provider, G4S have joined the tall list of companies supporting this year’s Big Millennium Marathon which comes off in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Mr. Michael Moncar, Sales and Business Development Director said in an exclusive interview with the media that they decided to be part of the Millennium Marathon because they share the same values in bringing people together and supporting healthy communities in a safe and secure society.

He said they are keen to be part of the event as G4S has been part of major programmes and community and social projects, and sees the event as an enabler in bringing people together.

Mr. Moncar noted that the company is part of a global security brand, affiliated to an international group, but a wholly Ghanaian registered company.

He said G4S provides integrated security services solutions, but for the Millennium Marathon 2018, they are providing manned security with 50 uniformed men to compliment the Ghana Police Service in directing the runners and providing security along the route.

He revealed that G4S Ghana has been in operation since 2005, and that apart from manned security, they offer integrated security solutions by providing CCTV, alarm monitoring and response, fire detectors, electric fences and many other security devices.

He indicated that they also provide vehicle tracking devices, driver monitoring and operate multi- sector security services for the oil and gas, mining, financial, banking, and manufacturing industries as well as diplomatic missions.

With a workforce of over 6,000, G4S operates nationwide with offices in Accra, Tema, Takoradi, Tarkwa and Kumasi. They also have satellite operational centres nationwide.

According to Mr. Moncar, they believe in innovation and service excellence, and commend the organisers of the Millennium Marathon for their splendid organization over the years.

Present at the interaction were Mrs. Cathy Morton, Race Director, Mariam Ismail, Face of the Big Millennium Marathon from Tanzania and Lamisi Mbillah, Customer Relationship Manager for G4S Security Services.

From The Sports Desk