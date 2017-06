Diego Costa

Diego Costa said that it is up to Chelsea to make a decision on his future after he scored in Spain’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win in Macedonia.

Costa, 28, was told by text message that boss Antonio Conte does not have him in his plans for next season.

He said: “I don’t know about my future. I have a contract with Chelsea and they are the ones who know what they will do with me.

“I have to wait to see what decision my club makes.”