Fumbisi Senior High-Agric School Overwhelmed By Encroachers

Headmaster, Francis Adajagsa

Headmaster of Fumbisi Senior High and Agric School, Francis Adajagsa has called for Government’s quick intervention, lest the School loses its lands to encroachers, who are fast expanding their coverage.

He has also called the attention of Government to the numerous challenges hindering the running of the Senior High and Agric School, and wants Government to quickly assist the School, so as to live up to its mandate of producing Agric Students.

The Fumbisi Senior High and Agric School was established in January 1991 and has seen some little development since then, but the School still has a long way to go, to be counted among endowed Senior High Schools in the Upper East Region.

The Headmaster, Mr Adajagsa agrees with the Daily Guide that, Fumbisi Senior High and Agric School is not in good sharp to train the country’s future leaders in the Agricultural Sector and has a long way to go; especially when the School has no demonstration farms, nor Tractor for Agric Practicals by Tutors and Students.

According the Headmaster, the last Tractor presented to the School on its inception in 1991, has broken down for over 10 years and has since not been replaced to aid ploughing and planting for food for the School, and for practicals by the Agric Students of the School.

He said the School has no wall along its borders, thereby creating the opportunity for encroachers to build indescriminately along the bounderies and closer to the School’s premise. As a result of the absence of a wall, the School’s compound has become “shortcut” route for petty traders and buyers going to the market and getting home after trading.

“The noise associated with their movement is giving Management a serious headache. What is worsening the case, is when drummers going to the Market or funeral grounds decide to use the School as a “Shortcut” route. The noise is unbearable and they don’t even appreciate the fact that, we need some silence to do our academic work.

Cattle and other animals also stray to the School anytime and the encroachers are narrowing our land. If the rate continues, it will be difficult for the School to expand in future.” The Headmaster complained.

The School has no wall and so cannot close its gate to outsiders during Saturday entertainment. During the School’s entertainment days, boys from town troop into the School indiscriminately and usually give the School’s Cadets a tough time in maintaining peace and order, during these days.

“It is common to see students getting out of the School to practice Open defecation instead of using the toilet facilities in the School. Some of them take advantage to run to town when no one is watching. If we had a wall and a gate, these could not happen.” Mr. Adajagsa noted.

Despite these challenges, Fumbisi Senior High and Agric School students are doing well in both academic and sporting activities.

Mr. Adajagsa who took charge of the School five years ago, has led the School to win five trophies, being Champion of a Girls Volley ball Competition, Cross Country Race, StudaFest, and two Well Behaved School trophies, of which one is for keep by the School.

Touching on the introduction of General Science to the School, Mr. Adajagsa said, he has not regretted introducing the subject to the School some five years ago, saying, most of the students who passed through the newly introduced course did not disappoint the School at all.

“Over this five year period, five of our students have had special admissions to the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology in Kumasi to pursue various Science programmes.” He disclosed.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Fumbisi