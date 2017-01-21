Full Speech: Why I Stepped Down As President Of The Gambia- Yahya Jammeh

Yahyah Jammeh

Fellow Gambians, my first preoccupation, as president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces and a patriot and the most sacred at that is to preserve at every instance and in every circumstance the lives of Gambians and this is a duty I hold sacrosanct.

I have always pride for peace and security of our nation and Africa. During this entire time that Allah (SWT) in His infinite wisdom has permitted me to exercise power and throughout the time that the sovereign people of the Gambia have put their confidence in me, my primary preoccupation has been to uphold the dignity of our people and the sovereignty of this great nation.

As a result of all the numerous sacrifices that we and those before us have made as a nation, the Gambia has affirmed it desire to determine its own future and destiny. This is a cause that I have always been ready to defend and even with my life.

All the actions we have taken towards building this nation up to this point have distinguished us among the community of nations and given us a pride of place in history. All this while, as a Muslim and a patriot, I believe it is not necessary that a single drop of blood be shed.

Since the beginning of this political impasse that our dear nation is going through, I promise before Allah (SWT) and the entire nation that all the issues we currently face will be resolved peacefully. I am indeed thankful to Allah (SWT) that until now not even a single casualty has been registered.

I believe in the importance of dialogue and the capacity of Africans to resolve amongst themselves all the challenges on the way towards democracy, economic and social development. It is as a result of this that I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians, women, children, youth and men and friends of the Gambia who have supported me for 22 years in the building of a modern Gambian.

I put above all and everything the independence of the free and proud people of the Gambia and I will always together with you defend this independence that we so dearly fought for and won.

My decision today was not dictated by anything else but by the supreme interest of you the Gambian people and our dear country taking into consideration my prayer and desire that peace and security continues to rain in the Gambia.

At a time when we are witnessing chaos and trouble in other parts of African and the world, the peace and security of the Gambia is our collective heritage which we must jealously guard and defend.

I am proud and honoured to have served our country the Gambia. While thanking all of you men, women and children, members of the armed and security services, humble citizens and all those who have supported me or were against me during this period, I implore them all to put the supreme interest of our nation, the Gambia above all partisan interest and endeavour working together as one nation to continue to preserve the highly cherished achievements of the country, its sovereignty, peace, stability and integrity as well as the economic achievements realised during these years.

I pray that the Gambia our homeland, continues to be united and prosperous for the welfare of each and every one of us and be the pride of all.

I submit myself only to the judgement of Allah (SWT) Whose judgement is above and beyond man, time and history. The Almighty Allah (SWT) is the only Guarantor of truth and justice.

Finally, I am truly and sincerely proud to have been of service to you and our noble nation. I wish to thank each and every one of the security forces, members of government present and past, my party militants and most importantly you the Gambian people and the National Assembly members past and present for the confidence vested in me and your loyal support.

I pray that Allah (SWT) continues to guide and light our path and to shower His blessings and mercy on our great and beautiful country.

I wish to take this opportunity to thank my mother, my wife and children for all their prayers and support throughout the past 22 years. I thank you all and may Allah (SWT) continue to bless our motherland.

-The African Courier