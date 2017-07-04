Full Gospel Wins Award

The National President of the fellowship, Mr. George Prah displaying the trophy with other national executive committee members including the Int. Secretary Mr. Mawunyegah, Mr. Willie Orhin, Mr. Sam Mensah and Mr. Eben Sedufia

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Ghana, has been voted ‘The Men Group of the Year.’

The accolade was conferred on the group at the second EMY Awards organized by Exclusive Men of the Year Africa at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City in Accra last weekend.

The EMY award is presented to an outstanding men’s group/organization of integrity, who by proof of their participation and contribution, have made an impact on society.

The flagship award of the night, the Ultimate Man of the Year went to Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

In the Honorary Category were also former President John Agyekum Kufour and businessman, Sir Sam Jonah.

Others were Man of the Year (Business), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong (CEO of Zoomlion), Man of the Year (Agriculture), Boris Baidoo, and Man of the Year (Health), Ernest Bediako Sampong (CEO of Ernest Chemists)

Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan, CEO of L’Aine Services, was given special honour as the Ultimate Woman of the Year.

In the citation, the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International was recognized as a group of businessmen and professionals who have come to discover the value of God in their lives in very personal and practical ways, and use this group to share and enrich the lives of each other and other people by sharing life changing experiences together.

It said: “Through your platform, many men have been transformed and become better people for the good of society. The family is the incubator of society and so when the man is right with God and performs his duties as a father, a provider, a protector, a teacher and a leader, he will be a good example to the children who will become better people for society’s good.”