Fulham Chase Jordan

Jordan Ayew

Newly promoted Premier League side, Fulham, are in talks to sign striker Jordan Ayew from Swansea.

According to reports in the UK, Fulham have made a bid in the region of £8m for the Ghana international, who was Swansea’s top scorer last season with 11 goals, including seven in the league.

Ayew has been linked with several clubs since Swansea were relegated and joins the likes of goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski and defender, Alfie Mawson, who look likely to leave South Wales.

Scottish giants, Celtic have already expressed interest in acquiring Jordan’s services, according to a source close to the Ayews.

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017 and played alongside his older brother, Andre.