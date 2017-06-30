Fresh Evidence Pops Up Over JB’s Murder

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso

State prosecutors in the trial of the suspected killers of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, say the police have stumbled upon fresh leads in the case.

Although the prosecution did not disclose the nature of the leads to the court, the prosecutor, Detective Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, emphasized that the police were working on them (leads).

He said further investigation into the case was also ongoing after which a duplicate docket would be sent to the Attorney General for advice.

The trial judge, Arit Nsemoh, accordingly adjourned hearing until July 13.

The accused persons, Daniel Asiedu, 19, aka Sexy Don Don – a phone dealer – and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo – a phone repairer – were hauled before the Accra Central District Court two days after an Accra High Court had discharged them over the murder of the legislator.

Nolle Prosequi

It would be recalled that the Attorney General and Minister for Justice recently, entered Nolle Prosequi (NP) to drop previous charges against the accused persons in respect of the case, which was at the stage of empanelling a seven-member jury for the trial.

Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney, had told the court, presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, that per Section 54 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, the AG had entered NP in respect of the case.

Daniel Asiedu and Bosso were subsequently rearrested minutes after their discharge and fresh charges preferred against them.

In the instant case, Sexy Don Don has been slapped with the charge of murder while Agogo faces abetment of murder.

In the case of Agogo, the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, held that at about 1:00 am on February 9, 2016 at Shiashie, East Legon, in Accra, abetted Sexy Don Don to commit murder.

Daniel, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Mr JB Danquah-Adu, fondly called JB.

The pleas of the two have not been taken.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com