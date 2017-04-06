French Military Band @ Alliance Française

Le Bagad de Lann Bihoue Ouvert

As part of the activities marking the 60th anniversary of France in Ghana, the French Embassy in Accra will on Friday, April 7 present the only professional military Breton Pipe and Drums Band in concert in Accra.

The Bagad of Lann-Bihoué is a traditional, Breton band and the only military one remaining of the French Navy was established in 1952 on the naval base at Lann-Bihoué near Lorient in Brittany.

In its infancy, the band comprised a few volunteers, but over the years it has expanded into an ensemble of similar size to a Scottish Pipe Band. The French government in September 1956 officially recognised it.

The instruments of the band include bagpipes, bombardes (typically Breton) and lastly a ‘batterie’ of percussion.

The players present a variety of concerts, parades and other presentations in France, as well as many successful tours abroad. Le Bagad de Lann-Bihoué is regularly the major attraction at the famous Interceltique Festival in France.

The band will also be involved in other performances with the famous Ghanaian musician M.anifest and renowned instrumentalist Justice Nii Adjiri Williams, popularly known as Shikome.