French Embassy Partners CID

Francois Pujolas presenting the items to COP Prosper Agblor

The French Embassy in Accra in partnership with the Criminal Investigations Department has launched this year’s capacity building projects for police investigators.

The training, according to the director general in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Prosper Kwami Agblor, would cover three main areas including counter terrorism, counter narcotics and public order.

At the launch of the project, COP Agblor said the fight against crime is a shared responsibility.

The French Embassy has, over the years collaborated effectively with the Ghana Police Service to clamp down the activities of drug trafficking and organized crime.

He said personnel from the Counter Terrorism Unit of the service will also benefit from the training.

“Terrorism is a major cause for concern, considering its devastating effect on nations. It is therefore refreshing to hear that the Counter Terrorism Unit of the service will be enhanced through this capacity building programme.”

The French embassy also donated tracking equipment to the CID to effectively facilitate the training and to help curb organized crime and other related criminal activities.

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Francois Pujolas who launched the programme, in an address said there was the need to put up measures to stop drug trafficking and organized crime.

“This will create an enabling environment for individuals, and countries to run their activities smoothly without any interference.”

He said terrorism was a major concern, taking into consideration, its negative effects on nations.

Francois Pujolas commended the police service for effectively maintaining peace and security during the 2016 elections.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey