Free SHS: Over ¢480m Spent So Far – Education Ministry

A total of GH¢ 484million has, as of May 23, been spent on the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, the Ministry of Education has said.

That, it said, was to ensure the smooth running and implementation of the programme.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, said the Ministry of Education was providing all the necessary logistics needed for the smooth implementation of the free SHS programme and other important initiatives geared towards fostering quality education.

It said in order to compensate for the infrastructural deficit and other challenges faced by students, government has supplied 40,000 mono desks, 13,145 bunk beds and 4,335 mattresses for SHSs across the country.

“Total fees payable by government for every Day Student enrolled under free SHS is GH¢ 648.47 and for Boarders GH¢ 1,004.27.

“These amounts have been duly taken care of by government for all the students under the programme,” it said.

Below is a breakdown of the payments:

1. Buffer – 151,762,918.99

2. Other Payments – 147,735,945.13

2. Core Textbooks – 85,156,982.72

4. Teacher’s Notebook – 5,881,806.00

5. Exercise Books – 5,561,802.90

6. Supplementary Reader – 10,057,510.00

7. P.E. Kits – 9,632,846.55

8. Furniture – 65 million

9. Uniforms, Cloths & House Dress – 48,864,908.36

10. Meals 5,015,464.90

-Myjoyonline