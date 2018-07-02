‘Free SHS Increases Enrolment’

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, has indicated that the introduction of Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) like free Senior High School (SHS) policy and Capitation Grant has significantly increased enrolment in schools in the Volta Region.

According to him, the implementation of the free SHS policy in 87 senior high schools and 10 technical vocational schools in the region has led to a 35.06 percent increment in enrolment.

Addressing regional council members, media and other stakeholders at the first general meeting of the Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) for the year, Dr Letsa explained that the implementation of the policy by government had increased access to quality education.

He said, “The free Senior High School policy has, indeed, lessened the plight of parents who paid school fees, this puts money in their pockets to cater for other pressing needs.”

Despite the significant increase in enrolment, the Minister decried the poor performance of students in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the region, saying it must not be allowed to continue.

He revealed that “the regional pass rate for BECE has still not hit 50 percent or above as targeted. The average pass rate currently stands at 32.5 percent.”

The Minister announced that the Volta Region Education Directorate has been collaborating with key stakeholders to improve the performance of students in the region.

Dr. Letsa assured teachers that the government would continue to support them to give off their best.

He also urged the students to be studious and take advantage of opportunities offered by government and their parents.

From Fred Duodu and Eyram Anaglate