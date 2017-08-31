Free SHS: Ghana Can Be Like America – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana can be like the United States of America after the successful implementation of his flagship education policy – Free SHS.

The President made the comment during the unveiling of the logo for the policy, which begins on Friday September 1, at the Flagstaff House Thursday.

“The first country in the world to institute a system of free public education is The United States of America. The USA did this a century ago when their level of development was not very much more than ours. I hope all of us here in Ghana can see the link between that event and where America is today as the Economic giant of the world. If we understand that connection, we will all support this iniative,” the President said.

About the logo

The design highlights an open book, on which is suspended a sketch of two delighted school children leaping in jubilation. Underneath the symbol are three words: Access, Equity, and Quality boldly inscribed.

The Open Book, represents learning that generates hope and optimism for a prosperous Ghana. The central symbol portrays two children emerging from a pleasurable learning experience, as they spontaneously explode in joy. They are beneficiaries of a policy that lifts the total burden of fees from parents.

The two then have a reason to jubilate; but their animated mood also represents optimism for a brighter tomorrow.

The highlighted themes of Access, Equity and Quality underline the principles that drive the policy.

Access: The policy aims at widening access to senior high school education, and education in general.

Equity: This is a fundamental driver in any social intervention programme. Poverty, gender, deprivation, etc. should no longer be barriers to education. The Government is eager to ensure a fair and just society where there are equal opportunities for all, irrespective of family circumstances.

Quality: The expected expansion of access to education will be achieved, without the need to compromise tKe quality “-education. The package comes with qualitative instructional material, improvement in school infrastructure, as well as teacher motivation and capacity building.

The Open Book stands for Learning that is made accessible, so others can share: free education is the foundation for national development; it generates hope for future generations, and enables students from diverse backgrounds to study towards transforming lives and uplifting their communities.

The color code, Red, Gold and Green, with black in parts, represents Ghana’s national identity.

The free SHS policy adds value to prevailing free primary and junior high school policies, to make pre-tertiary education a totally free undertaking that should eventually position Ghana to enhance the quality of its human capital to boost national development.

