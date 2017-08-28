Free SHS Fever Grips Ksi

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Residents of Kumasi are in high expectation for the introduction of government’s free senior high school (SHS) policy.

According to them, the yet-to-be-introduced government programme would go a long way to significantly improve their lives.

Free SHS Policy

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, promised to make education free at the SHS level when voted into power.

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo, has also announced that the policy would be introduced in September, this year.

Residents of Kumasi, who DAILY GUIDE spoke to during a vox pop, said they are in high expectation to welcome the laudable programme.

They added that the free SHS would benefit every household in the country, therefore, they are excited and are also in full hopes to welcome the policy.

Money In Your Pocket

According to the Kumasi residents, the free SHS, apart from boosting the human resource of the country, would also make the people rich.

They mentioned that moneys that parents and guardians used to spend on their children’s and wards’ education could now be saved for other important activities.

Kofi Addai, who stays at Tafo Nhyiaeso, stated that the NPP government deserves applause for even having the vision to implement free SHS.

He pointed out that the policy would positively improve the country’s human resource base and ensure rapid national development.

Another resident, Madam Afia Fofie, also stated that she is now confident that her four children would, at least, complete SHS.

She showered praises on Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP administration for always thinking about the welfare of Ghanaians.

Kennedy Otchere of Santasi predicted that the NPP would easily win the 2020 polls if they introduce the free SHS in September.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi