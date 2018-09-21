Free SHS Boosts Business In Kumasi

Reports reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that business is currently booming in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, attributed the positive trend to the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He said the free SHS policy, notably the Double Track System, has increased enrolment in schools.

“Parents and students have been trooping to the city due to the Double Track System, as thousands of students have been admitted into schools to start their new programmes.

“Shopping has increased significantly in Kumasi to the satisfaction of the traders. Reports that I have received from the Kumasi Central Market indicate the business is booming.”

The Kumasi Mayor, who could not hide his joy, predicted that the massive boost in business in the city would be sustained for some time.

“Very soon the second batch of students under the Double Track System will also be going to school so they will rush to the market to buy items.

“Christmas, which usually leads to increase in business activities in the city, is fast approaching,” he added.

The Kumasi Mayor, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, lauded President Akufo-Addo for implementing the free SHS policy.

According to him, aside improving the human resources of the country, the free SHS policy would also enhance businesses.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi