Free Health Screening For NPP Delegates

Some NPP members undergoing a medical screening during the party’s conference in Cape Coast

New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates who attended the party’s 2017 annual delegates’ conference benefitted from a free health screening.

Medical experts screened the delegates for blood pressure, sugar level and other ailments, as a way of boosting the health status of the delegates.

The delegates, drawn from the 275 constituencies across the country, stormed Cape Coast last weekend for the conference.

The event was graced by President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia, former President Kufuor, ministers of state, MMDCEs and other party members.

At the extreme right of the entrance to the conference hall was a medical stand, where the delegates were screened for free by selected medical experts.

Medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists, who are loyal NPP members, were seen screening the delegates.

Most of the NPP delegates were spotted in long queues, waiting for their turn to be screened for free by the medical professionals.

Party gurus who spoke to DAILY GUIDE stated that they have decided to periodically screen their members so that their health status would be boosted.

Kumasi Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi, who was at the conference, said the party delegates need to be healthy at all times in order to push the party forward.

According to him, the country also needs healthy people to contribute their quota in achieving the developmental agenda of the sitting government.

In this regard, Mr Assibey Antwi admonished Ghanaians to take a cue from the NPP by periodically checking their health status to enable them to stay healthy always.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Charles Takyi Boadu, Cape Coast