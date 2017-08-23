‘Free Bulldog ’

Bulldog and Late Fennec Okyere

Defence lawyers in the case involving Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, aka Bulldog, who is standing trial over the alleged murder of Fennec Okyere, say the Accra Central District Court must free the accused.

In the view of Jerry Avenogbor, counsel for Bulldog, the prosecution does not have any reason to prosecute his client, who also doubles as the CEO of Bull Haus Entertainment.

Jerry mentioned that for the past three to four years, his client has been coming to court every day, stressing that if the police can’t do any investigation, then they don’t have anything.

Bulldog’s lawyer stated that the court must discharge his client because the prosecution has no case.

“Discharge my client so that he can go home, it’s not for you to tolerate this because you are way above this…,” he added.

AG’s Code

Jerry’s comments follow yet another excuse for an adjournment from the prosecution at the hearing yesterday.

According to Detective Inspector Simon Apiosornu, the Attorney-General’s advice on the docket is “coded”.

He claimed that portions of the advice directing the prosecution to discharge the accused had to be decoded for the judge, Worlanyo Kotoku, to understand.

D/Insp. Apiosornu indicated that the prosecution required some time to write a “letter” to the court explaining the coded language.

Jerry, however, disagreed, insisting the police had at the last adjourned date come before the court with the same excuse.

He argued that the laws of the country extend minute powers to the police to arrest and bring accused persons to court, adding, “That’s where their power starts and ends.”

Tango

Bulldog’s lawyer stated that the police was usurping the powers of the court by withholding the advice of the AG.

Jerry said the law gives the magistrate the power to see any document needed to effectively try the matter.

“Since when did the law give the power to the police not to show a document to the court?… They have no power,” he stressed.

In the view of Jerry, the police can’t alter the laws of the country.

Mr Kotoku, nonetheless, stated that although the law is in the bosom of judges, it ought to be held like an egg in order to prevent it from falling.

He said that the law must be applied in patience.

Background

Bulldog, a former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the death of Fennec Okeyre.

Bulldog, 36, was picked up by the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently in Kokomlemle, a suburb of Accra, as a prime suspect in Okyere’s death.

Bulldog’s plea has not been taken, even though per the police charge sheet, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder until an Accra High Court subsequently bailed him.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

