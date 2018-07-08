Freddie Blay Elected Chairman Of NPP

Freddie Blay
The acting national chairman of the New Patriotic Party Freddie Blay has been elected to the substantive position by delegates of the party after he beat Stephen Ntim and Dr. Amoako Baah at the Saturday polls at Koforidua in the Eastern region.
The former lawmaker garnered 3,021 votes as against Ntim’s 2,515. Dr Baah managed a paltry 18 votes.
Acting General Secretary John Boadu and acting National Youth Organiser Sammi Awuku also won their positions to be substantive, obtaining 4,277 and 4,913 votes respectively.
Below is the list of winners on the night
Chairman – Freddie Blay
1st Vice Chairman – Rita Talata Asobayire
2nd vice- FF Anto
3rd vice- Michael Kwasi Omari-Wadie
Gen Secretary- John Boadu
Nat Organiser – Sammi Awuku
Women’s Organiser – Kate Gyamfua
National Youth Organiser – Henry Nana Boakye
National Treasurer – Abankwa Yeboah
Nasara Coordinator – Abdul Aziz Futah
The results
Chairman
Freddy Blay = 3021
Ntim = 2558
Amoako = 18
General Secretary
John K. Boadu = 4,277
Richard Ahiagbah = 1,274
National Organizer
Samuel Awuku = 4,914
Sulemana = 466
Emmanuel Kodua = 146
2. Joyce Zempare =109
Treasure
Abankwa Yeboah Won
1st Vice Rita Asobayire = 3,670
2nd Vice FF Anto = 3,185
3rd Vice Omare Wadie = 3,028
Freddie Blay has been serving as the acting National Chairman of the NPP since 2016 when Paul Afoko was removed.
Mr. Blay, a lawyer, and businessman served as a Member of Parliament under the Kufuor government on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).
After losing his seat in 2012, he resigned from the CPP to join the NPP after being criticized by some CPP stalwarts for not campaigning for their 2008 Flagbearer, Paa Kwesi Nduom.
He chose to instead endorse the then NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo.
About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election that election Mr. Blay and other new executives.
Nearly every key member of the party who matters, including the President, his Vice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, ministers of state and members of parliament attended the conference.
