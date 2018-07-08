Freddie Blay Elected Chairman Of NPP

Freddie Blay

The acting national chairman of the New Patriotic Party Freddie Blay has been elected to the substantive position by delegates of the party after he beat Stephen Ntim and Dr. Amoako Baah at the Saturday polls at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The former lawmaker garnered 3,021 votes as against Ntim’s 2,515. Dr Baah managed a paltry 18 votes.

Acting General Secretary John Boadu and acting National Youth Organiser Sammi Awuku also won their positions to be substantive, obtaining 4,277 and 4,913 votes respectively.

Below is the list of winners on the night

Chairman – Freddie Blay

1st Vice Chairman – Rita Talata Asobayire

2nd vice- FF Anto

3rd vice- Michael Kwasi Omari-Wadie

Gen Secretary- John Boadu

Nat Organiser – Sammi Awuku

Women’s Organiser – Kate Gyamfua

National Youth Organiser – Henry Nana Boakye

National Treasurer – Abankwa Yeboah

Nasara Coordinator – Abdul Aziz Futah

The results

Chairman

Freddy Blay = 3021

Ntim = 2558

Amoako = 18

General Secretary

John K. Boadu = 4,277

Richard Ahiagbah = 1,274

National Organizer

Samuel Awuku = *4,914*you

Sulemana = 466

Emmanuel Kodua = 146

Women Organizer

1. Kate Gyamfua = 686

2. Joyce Zempare =109

Youth Organizer

1. Nana B = 423

2. Dominic = 243

3. Kamal = 102

Nasara Coordinator

Abdul Aziz = 201

Women Organizer

1. Kate Gyamfua = 686

2. Joyce Zempare =109

Youth Organizer

1. Nana B = 423

2. Dominic = 243

3. Kamal = 102

Treasure

Abankwa Yeboah Won

1st Vice Rita Asobayire = 3,670

2nd Vice FF Anto = 3,185

3rd Vice Omare Wadie = 3,028

Freddie Blay has been serving as the acting National Chairman of the NPP since 2016 when Paul Afoko was removed.

Mr. Blay, a lawyer, and businessman served as a Member of Parliament under the Kufuor government on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

After losing his seat in 2012, he resigned from the CPP to join the NPP after being criticized by some CPP stalwarts for not campaigning for their 2008 Flagbearer, Paa Kwesi Nduom.

He chose to instead endorse the then NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo.

About 6,000 delegates of the party gathered at the campus of the Koforidua Technical University for the election that election Mr. Blay and other new executives.

Nearly every key member of the party who matters, including the President, his Vice, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, ministers of state and members of parliament attended the conference.

-Starrfmonline, citinewsroom