Freddie Blay Chairs GNPC Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Worsemao Blay, as the board chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

A letter dated May 3, 2017, and signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, also named six members to serve on the GNPC Board.

They include Dr. K. K. Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Mr Kwabena Kwakye, Prof J. S. Nabila, Mr Yaw Kyei, Nana Adjoa Hackman and Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II.

As a lawyer and politician, Mr Blay was formerly a Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the Western Region of Ghana. He also served as the First Deputy Speaker in the Fourth Parliament of Ghana.

The seven-member Board under the leadership of Mr. Blay’s chairmanship is expected to see to the effective running of the state oil firm and make it profitable than ever before.

The memo, also directed the Minister of Energy, to among other things, “take necessary steps to swear the above-mentioned members of the Board of Directors into office.”

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is Ghana’s National Oil Company (NOC), established in 1983 by PNDC Law 64, to support the government’s objective of providing adequate and reliable supply of petroleum products and reducing the country’s dependence on crude oil imports, through the development of the country’s own petroleum resources.

