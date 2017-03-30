Frankie Taylor Commends Emmanuel TV

Frankie Taylor

Frankie Taylor, an award-winning broadcaster of Fox FM in Kumasi, has congratulated Emmanuel TV, owned by Prophet T.B Joshua, for winning an award as one of the most watched television channels in the world.

One of the most popular, reputable and objective websites, YouTube, a few days ago honoured Emmanuel TV for exceeding 100, 000 subscribers.

According to Frankie Taylor, the television channel which started 11 years back is now one of the most watched Christian channels in the world with statistics revealing a total viewership of over millions all over the world.

“Indeed, the channel has changed many people’s lives in remarkable ways,” he told BEATWAVES in a chat yesterday.

The radio presenter also added that the prophetic channel which broadcasts live Sunday church services and other church programmes and activities on a weekly basis and runs 24/7 has now become the world’s favourite, and many have since testified that they have received their miracles through this mode.

He stated that Emmanuel TV occupies a unique position in the global media ecosystem, ensuring that the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ is proclaimed through its highly rated programmes.

Frankie Taylor in 2014 dedicated his Radio Personality of The Year Award (Ashanti Region) to the founder of Emmanuel TV, Prophet T.B Joshua, for his spiritual support to humanity.

He underscored that T.B. Joshua inspires him through his teachings, books and humanitarian services.

Frankie Taylor has won many awards, both home and abroad, including ‘The Outstanding Leadership Award’ dubbed ‘Nsoroma Award’ by Global Centre for Transformational Leadership and 2014 Ghana DJs Award Best Music Promoter of The Year 2014 by Mercury Events.

Frankie Taylor started his active radio career with Radio Biyac 94.1 at Akyem Oda, the first private radio station in the Eastern Region, in 1995. As a presenter at Radio Biyac, he rose to become the first programmes director, and later joined Fox 97.9 FM in 1999.

Also, as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Royals Production which specialises in film, music production and events management, the radio presenter has embarked on a number of charity projects and also made some donations to a number of needy institutions in the country.

