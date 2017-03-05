Frank Adongo’s Nomination Receives Massive Endorsement

Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo, MP for Zebilla

The announcement of Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo, as the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister was met with varying reactions.

His nomination was not widely anticipated, even though it was widely expected that, the Deputy Regional Minister nominee, was going to come from any of the five constituencies under the Bawku Traditional Area.

Though he was not widely tipped, majority of the people Daily Guide spoke with at random, on the streets of the Bolgatanga Municipality, have no problem with his nomination, considering his calm nature and ability to mobilize people for community development. The few who are not happy, said they wished their candidates in the race had won.

Hon. Frank Fuseini Adongo, a Health Worker, owner of the Faith Clinic in Zebilla in the Bawku West District and Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency, will be partnering Hon. Rockson Ayine Bukari to steer the affairs of the Upper East Region, till President Nana Akufo-Addo decide to remove them or keep them in office.

Hon. Fuseini contested the Zebilla Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in 2012 and lost to the National Democratic Congress’s Cletus Avoka. In 2016, the table turned; NDC’s Cletus Avoka lost to Hon. Fuseini of the NPP.

It is expected that, he will continue propagating his life changing messages when he gets the nod and assumes office, to change the mind set of many people in the region, especially the section who take delight in writing to pull hard working people down, just for their selfish interests.

Meanwhile, Daily Guide has learnt that, the youth of the Bawku West District, are anxiously waiting for the nomination of the District Chief Executive to be released.

Even though they wouldn’t mention the name of the person they are praying and roofing for, for obvious reason, Daily Guide has been hinted that, many of the youth of the New Patriotic Party and the district in general wish to have Hon. Patrick Nyaba as the District Chief Executive for the Bawku West District.

Other names believed to be on the list for the position are Veronica Ayamba, the Constituency Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party and Hon. Cletus Ayariga.

They youth are praying and wishing Patrick Nyaaba well because of his role towards the victory of the New Patriotic Party in the district in the last Parliamentary Election and his philanthropic gestures and supporting many youth to get jobs either in his establishments or others.

Daily Guide cannot confirm the action of the youth in the event that, a different person is nominated for the position of the DCE for Bawku West.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga