FPSO Shutdown Won’t Affect Power Supply – Gov’t Assures

A deputy Energy Minister Mohammed Amin Adams has reiterated the assurance by government that the shutdown of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah will not affect power supply in the country.

The Vessel is being put off for two weeks for a routine maintenance.

Previous shut downs have caused some discomfort in the power supply chain.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Mr. Adams said enough provisions have been made to ensure that Ghanaians get regular power supply as the vessel gets maintained.

“We have made provisions to ensure there is no shortage in supply of power. Nigeria will be supplying us with power in the meantime…if we need more supply, we’ll contact Ivory Coast. We don’t anticipate power outages as a result of the FPSO shutting down,” he said.

He however noted the shutdown will affect the Aboadze Thermal Plant and the Ameri Plants.

“The Aboadze and Ameri plants will suffer as a result of the shutdown but we’ll get in touch with Ivory Coast for supply when need be. There is no cause for alarm. Gas produced from the Jubilee sales will not flow and we will be running short of gas supply for power generation”.

The FPSO Kwame Nkrumah is a floating production storage and offloading vessel. It operates in the Jubilee oil fields off the coast of Ghana. She is named after the first president of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah. It named after the first president of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah.

The vessel has a width of 65 metres (213 ft) and is 330 metres (1,080 ft) in length. It is about the size of three standard football fields put together.

-Starrfmonline