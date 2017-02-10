Four Shortlisted For Akropong MCE Post

Short-listed Candidates

FOUR Persons out of Sixteen Candidates who were vying for the Akropong North Municipal Assembly position in the Eastern Region have been shortlisted.

The four aspiring MCEs are; Mr Dennis Aboagye, Dr William Adjei Twumasi, Emmanuel Bekoe and William Opare–Addo .

The Youth leader of Akropong constituency as gathered has been at the forefront of the local politics while Dr. William Adjei Twumasi, Deputy Accountant of Akropong College Of Education is also leading as both are expecting their names to be mentioned as the Chief Executive of Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.

The vetting and selection results of the MCE race in the Akuapem North took the party people to the street to jubilate when it happened that the Youth organiser, Mr. Dennis Aboagye who seems to be the favourite of the party’s grassroots among the aspirants has been shortlisted for the appointment.

Speaking to some members after the vetting which took place at Amanokrom, the Akropong constituency 2nd vice chairman, Mr. Adamu Mohammed indicated that everyone could attest to the fact that the President awards hard work and competent individuals and as such Dennis Aboagye will not be an exception.

According to Adamu, Dennis Aboagye or Commander as he is affectionately referred to, has endeared himself to the hearts of the party grassroots and is not surprised at the excitement after he made it through the vetting.

“The young man has given everything to ensuring the victory of the party in this area, his exploits brought the youth fully into the Campaign and the figures of the Elections is clear for all to see, he understands the challenges of the area and am convinced he is the best person to move the development of Okuapemman forward”.

Dennis Aboagye, has been the campaign manager in the constituency for the 2012 and 2016 Elections.

He started as a Youth wing chairman at Larteh became a Polling station Youth organiser, Polling station chairman, Deputy Youth organiser and now the Constituency Youth organiser.

The President in few days will commence the appointment of Local government administrators in the country.

A selection process has been initiated and ongoing in the various constituency.

The president believes in ensuring the people take control of who leads them in the assembly and has to a large extent allowed the local people be deeply involved in the selection process.

-Daniel Bampoe