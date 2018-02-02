Four Picked Up In Connection With Dome Market Fire

Four People have been picked up in connection with the fire outbreak at Dome Market in Accra.

The suspects who have all been granted bail so far were picked on the suspicion of being responsible for deliberately setting the market on fire.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Madam Janet Tulasi Mensah, had earlier said she suspected arson and promised to collaborate with the police for investigations into the matter to fish out to culprits.

True to her words, the MCE has informed Adom News’ Kwame Kulenu that four people whom are suspected to have had a role to play in in the fire outbreak were arrested yesterday.

Madam Janet Tulasi also revealed that the market will be reconstructed to meet modern standards as well as make the stores affordable for the traders.

Meanwhile, the people who have lost their wares as result of the fire have begun clearing the place so they can get back to business.

-Adomonline