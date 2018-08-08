Four Busted At Tarkwa For Robbing Chinese Of Gold Dust, Phones

Four persons are in the grips of the police for allegedly robbing two Chinese nationals at Efuanta, a suburb of Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The suspects are Nana Owusu, 22, and Alex Kojo Fairka, 27 – both illegal miners; Kwabena Ali, 25, a farmer; and Gideon Atieka, 27 – a driver.

The Tarkwa District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Thomas Ababio, who confirmed the story said on August 2, 2018 around 12:30 am, the police patrol team in Tarkwa received a distress call that armed robbers have attacked some Chinese lodging at a small-scale mining site at Efuanta.

According to him, when the police arrived, two Chinese citizens and a Ghanaian security guard informed them that armed robbers had invaded their site, subjected them to severe torture and made away with their gold dust, three mobile phones, a flat screen television set and a decoder.

Superintendent Ababio said the patrol team informed their counterparts at Tamso junction to assist in apprehending the suspects.

He said about 30 minutes later the suspected robbers arrived in a taxi cab driven by Stephen Nyame with registration number GX 5197-14 and was intercepted by the police at Tamso junction with Atieka, Ali and Owusu on board.

