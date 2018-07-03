Former CWO Cole Buried With Honour         

The mortal remains of ex-Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) James Cole, who died in April this year, has been interred at the Airport Hills Military Cemetery in Accra.

Ex-CWO Cole was the first Ghanaian to be appointed Forces Sergeant Major in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

At a burial service at the St Martins of Tours Catholic Church in Accra, Lt Col WDK Sraha, main celebrant in a sermon, described the deceased, who was the Forces Sergeant Major (FSM) of the Ghana Armed Forces, as a perfect example of Christian and soldier.

“Ghanaians must love their neighbours since we cannot enter into the Kingdom of God without love.”

The funeral was attended by former President Jerry John Rawlings, Lt Gen. O B Akwa, Chief of Defence Staff, Dr Addo Kufuor, former Minister of Defence, Lt Gen Smith, former Minister for Defence, Lt Gen Augustin Samson Blay.

In attendance were former CDS, generals, officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Lieutenant Col Michael Fiafor, who read a tribute on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces, revealed that the deceased was one of the first Ghanaian soldiers to undertake the prestigious All Arms and Drill Course in the United Kingdom (UK).

“This made him a rare repository of vast array of military knowledge especially in drill, customs and traditions of the service, administration and tactics, leadership and skills-at-arms.”

He noted that CWO Cole was instrumental in the planning of the 25th anniversary parade of the Military Academy and numerous national parades to commemorate Ghana’s independence.

He served in the Ghana Army for 45 years and was also a member of the Armed Forces Council.

Lt Col. Flavor said the deceased was presented with the Order of the Volta in 2007 by former President John Kufuor for his loyalty to Ghana.

“He also instituted the ceremonial change of guards at the presidency in 2013 which has become one of the regimental traditions of GAF to date.”

Theresah Cole, in a tribute, recalled how they met 49 years ago and planned to celebrate their 50th Anniversary in March, next year.

“Thank you for making the world a better place for me and our four children, we love you and shall always remember you,” Mrs Cole said.

