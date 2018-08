Former Ashanti Regional Minister Peter Anarfi Mensah Dead

Peter Anarfi Mensah

A former Ashanti regional Minister, Peter Anarfi Mensah, has been reported dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti region.

The former Minister died Monday morning after he was involved in a serious accident some weeks back.

Mr. Anarfi Mensah suffered serious injuries after a vehicle parked at his residence released its brakes and knocked him down, trapping him for a considerable period before he was rescued.

He was visited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital by former President John Jerry Rawlings last week.

The former Minister expressed his gratitude to the former President and his delegation and stated that he was responding positively to treatment.

Mr. Anarfi Mensah was appointed as the Ashanti regional Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

-Starrfmonline