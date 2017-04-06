Former Ashaiman MCE Shot; His Car Snatched

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ashaiman has been shot at close range by persons suspected to be armed robbers in the municipality.

Tema Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Juliana Obeng confirmed on Adom Midday News that Ibrahim Baidoo was shot at close range at T Havana while returning from a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency meeting.

According to her, her attackers, numbering three shot him at close range with the bullet hitting a spot right below his eye.

The attack happened at 7:45pm Wednesday after the meeting involving five constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

His Chrysler vehicle with registration number, GN 2016 – 16 was snatched from him as well.

He was rushed to the Tema General Hospital but was later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The Police PRO said the police are investigating the crime.

