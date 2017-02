Dr Kofi Asare

Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern region Dr Kofi Asare has died, sources close to his family have confirmed to Starr News.

The one-term MP reportedly died Tuesday evening.

Dr. Asare polled 17,900 votes to defeat the NDC’s Ahmed Mohammed Baba-Jamal, who polled 15,860 in the 2008 elections.

-Starrfmonline