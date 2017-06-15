Former Agric Minister Dead

J.H. Owusu-Acheampong

The death has been reported of Mr. J.H. Owusu-Acheampong in Accra.

Confirming the news, a member of the Akwamu division of the Berekum Traditional Area confirmed the death of the former Agric minister who, according to the confirmation died yesterday.

A meeting of elders from the Akwamu division of the Berekum Traditional Area has been convened to deliberate over the issue.

The late Owusu Acheampong was the Abusuapanin of the Akwamu division of Berekum.

Owusu Acheampong came into public life when he served as the Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary(minister), during the PNDC era from 1988 to 1993.

-Adomonline