‘Forgive Us For Speaking Against You’

Pimapim Yaw Kabrese in hand shake with Nana Ado

The President of the Brong Ahafo House of Chiefs, Pimapim Yaw Kabrese, who doubles as Yejimanhene, has appealed to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to forgive all those who made disparaging statements about him in the run-up to the December polls.

Pimapim Yaw Kabrese made the appeal last Friday when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his entourage paid a courtesy call on the regional house of chiefs to thank them and the subjects for supporting him.

It would be recalled Pimapim Yaw Kabrese and other chiefs in the Brong Ahafo Region openly threw their weight behind President Mahama.

The Omanhene of Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Aso Nkrawire IV, whose prediction for Mahama, caused confusion in the region was also present at the meeting.

Nana Bosoma Aso Nkrawire IV had predicted that President Mahama would win 80 percent of the total valid votes.

Addressing the President-elect and his entourage, Pimnapim Kabresey asked Nana Addo and the NPP to forgive all those who said negative things about him or the party.

He said Nana Addo’s conduct ensured peaceful elections in the country.

He called on the President-elect to appoint indigenes who have the requisite qualifications and expertise as ministers.

On his part, the President-elect thanked the people of the region for giving him their unflinching support.

He said the region’s 57% popular vote enabled him to win the presidency.

Nana Addo also thanked the chiefs and people for voting for 20 NPP parliamentary candidates during the elections.

He said he would fulfill all his campaign promises and revive the cashew industry.

Nana Addo also reiterated his pledge to refund the deposits of all customers of DKM Micro Finance.

The President-elect was accompanied by Vice President-elect, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Women’s Organizer National, Otiko Afisa Jaba and some leading members of the party.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani