Forgive Me Ghana(FOREIGN)… Starlets Keeper

Ibrahim Danlad

Black Starlets goal stopper Ibrahim Danlad is beside himself with remorse following his contribution to Mali’s second goal on Saturday.

The goalkeeper, who turns 15 in December and the youngest in the tournament second half error gifted the Malians with the second goal.

He attributed the blunder to his soaked gloves due to the rains which made punching the ball difficult.

“Ghana, I am sorry for what happened. I feel disappointed because my target in the competition was to finish as the tournament’s best, but that dream is over because of our early exit.

“Notwithstanding that, l will strive to reach the top and become Ghana’s safest pair of hands in the next five years,” he said in an interview yesterday.

Until the quarters, Danlad had conceded just a goal; against US.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Guwahati, India