header ad banner
What's New

Forewin Supports Kayayei Football

June 20, 2018

Some of the porters with the items they received

Forewin Ghana has joined the growing list of corporate entities that is supporting the football charity exhibition game scheduled for Kumasi.

The charity game is aimed at creating awareness  of abuse of head porters popularly known as Kayayei.

Forewin Ghana Director of Corporate Affairs Samuel Zacca in a presentation ceremony at the company’s head office in Accra recently  called on business organizations  to direct their Corporate Social Responsibilities to head potters in the country.

The charity game forms part of activities  to commission the Kumasi Kejetia Kayayei Resettlement Center.

The founder of Kunata Voluntary Organization, the N.G.O that operates the Pamela Bridgewater Project  Yahaya Alhassan expressed thanks  the Administration Manager Mr Charles Ziade and the entire management team of Forewin Ghana, for their exemplary and continuous support  for what he called the deprived segment of the populace ..

Meanwhile, Alhassan has  invited  Management of Forewin Ghana for the end of Ramadhan Eid Ul Fitr inter Zongo gala in Kumasi which kicks off on June 19.

From The Sports Desk

 

Tags: