Footballers Mark Val’s Day

Eric Bailly took an affectionate Valentine’s Day selfie with wife Vanessa Troupah

A number of the world’s leading footballers have wasted no time in embracing their romantic side as they celebrate Valentine’s Day with their partners yesterday.

The likes of Kyle Walker, Neymar, Roberto Firmino and even Gary Neville have all been keen to share their amorous nature on social media on the day of love.

Despite UEFA scandalously scheduling Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain last night, some of the leading lights in world football have not held back in displaying their affections.

Manchester City right back Kyle Walker was among those confessing their love as he wished long term girlfriend Annie Kilner a Happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram.

Neymar will be at the Bernabeu for PSG on Wednesday evening but, despite his absence, declared his love for partner Bruna Marquezine saying: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, love u’ on Instagram.

Cesc Fabregas took a more family-style approach to his post. Chelsea’s Spanish midfielder shared a holiday snap of partner Daniella Semaan in a bikini and their two daughters Lia and Capri with the caption ‘my 3 Valentines #blessed’.

While most of the aforementioned sport stars posted a mere photo of their loved one, Mesut Ozil and Phil Bardsley pulled out all the stops.

Ozil left his fiancee Amine Gulse a bouquet of flowers, a framed photo of the pair and a collection of candles before he left for Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Swedish side Ostersund.

Bardsley meanwhile captured the moment. He surprised wife Tanya on video. She can be seen coming down the stairs, through a candlelit pathway and into a room that the Burnley defender has filled with romantic balloons.